40,710 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 19.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 47.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

Shares of KMX opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $142.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.06.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.