$410.69 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post sales of $410.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $414.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $407.10 million. Atlas posted sales of $386.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of ATCO stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 351,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 136.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 8.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

