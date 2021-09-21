$42.79 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report $42.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.80 million and the lowest is $42.77 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $45.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $171.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $171.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $177.48 million, with estimates ranging from $175.76 million to $179.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million.

CATC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambridge Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.52. The stock has a market cap of $567.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $89.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

