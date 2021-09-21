430 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,995,000 after buying an additional 1,218,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $31,660,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after buying an additional 489,780 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $20,123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,882,000 after buying an additional 306,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

