$5.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will announce sales of $5.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.34 billion. Braskem posted sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year sales of $19.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $17.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Braskem in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at $1,264,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,386,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,276,000.

Shares of Braskem stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. 218,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Braskem has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

