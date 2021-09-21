5,731 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.50. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $49.95 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

