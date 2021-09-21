57,670 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NYSE JCI opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

