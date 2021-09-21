$613.00 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to post sales of $613.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $565.08 million and the highest is $683.00 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $593.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,797 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,419,000 after buying an additional 409,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 230,045 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,601,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 255,317 shares in the last quarter.

KAR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,916,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

