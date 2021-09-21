6,825 Shares in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Intelligent Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 42.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 209.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intelligent Systems stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.98. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

