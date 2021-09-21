7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Stock Price Down 5.4%

7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Approximately 3,783,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,526,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £23.82 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.13.

7digital Group Company Profile (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

