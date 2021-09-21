8,014 Shares in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,481,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,603,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAVA. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.