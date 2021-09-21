890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) Short Interest Update

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 108,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ ENFA remained flat at $$9.91 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,829. 890 5th Avenue Partners has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at $12,979,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in 890 5th Avenue Partners by 168.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,242,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 780,438 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the second quarter valued at $11,924,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 890 5th Avenue Partners by 16.7% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 170,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the second quarter valued at $11,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

