$91.31 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce $91.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.40 million. Nevro reported sales of $108.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $398.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.18 million to $415.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $467.62 million, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $490.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $124.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.88 and its 200 day moving average is $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.