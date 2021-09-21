9,146 Shares in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 781,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 256,969 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $379.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.92. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $29.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.