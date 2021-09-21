$96.98 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce $96.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.60 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $90.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $392.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.80 million to $393.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $429.10 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $432.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVID shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.24. 427,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,192. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,717,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 348.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 105,756 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 773.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 263,144 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Avid Technology by 103,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.