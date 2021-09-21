9,990 Shares in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.
Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
