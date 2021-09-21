abrdn plc Has $10.31 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $788,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $164.78 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.11 and a 200-day moving average of $179.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

