abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after acquiring an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,965 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,185,000 after acquiring an additional 151,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $122.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.63.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

