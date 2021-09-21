abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Celanese stock opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $103.30 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

