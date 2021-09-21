abrdn plc Sells 1,924 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 982,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $77,151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 94.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after acquiring an additional 386,805 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock opened at $169.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.59 and its 200 day moving average is $177.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.