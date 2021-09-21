abrdn plc Sells 33,616 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,616 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of Lumen Technologies worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

