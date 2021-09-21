Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Shares Down 4.3%

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.75 and last traded at C$15.22. Approximately 476,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 166,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.59. The firm has a market cap of C$636.45 million and a P/E ratio of 63.42.

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

