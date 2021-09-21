Abyss (ABYSS) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Abyss has a market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $358,776.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Abyss has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00131909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

