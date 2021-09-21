Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $1,747,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,209,158 shares of company stock worth $391,488,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

