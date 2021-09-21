Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACXIF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Acciona in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Acciona stock opened at $167.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average of $161.86. Acciona has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $179.10.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

