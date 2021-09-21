Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will report sales of $343.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $347.00 million and the lowest is $340.70 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $389.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $84.84. 4,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,989. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average is $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $61,541,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after buying an additional 174,873 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

