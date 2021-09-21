Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.81% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $35,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

