Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 433 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carter’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,382,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Carter’s by 423.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,752,000 after buying an additional 297,871 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Carter’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.77.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.