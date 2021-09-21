Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 668 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FirstCash by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.09.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

