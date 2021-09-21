Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,474 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

