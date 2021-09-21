Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $554,000 Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,097,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 47.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 34,238 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 34.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 127.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 41.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Shares of CORE stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.