Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $588,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 135,559 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 43,974 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 42,291 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 802,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 292,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $21.81.

