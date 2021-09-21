Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Affirm by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after purchasing an additional 238,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.94. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

