AGF Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $198.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.22.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

