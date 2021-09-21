AGF Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 8,536 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in Alkermes by 223.4% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 336,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.05, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

