AGF Investments Inc. Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.09 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

