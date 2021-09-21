AGF Investments Inc. Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quidel by 50.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,485 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 273,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after purchasing an additional 157,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $152.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $288.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.42.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

