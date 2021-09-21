AGF Investments Inc. Makes New $451,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 953 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,577. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN opened at $438.00 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.15 and a 200-day moving average of $439.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.06.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

