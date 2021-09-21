AGF Investments Inc. Sells 149,314 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,314 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 111.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,105 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $72,230,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $54,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

NYSE SMAR opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,350 shares of company stock worth $23,393,522. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.