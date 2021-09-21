AGF Investments Inc. Takes $310,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 848,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 119,705 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 131,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 52,385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after buying an additional 44,358 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,768,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after buying an additional 570,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.62.

Shares of HPE opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

