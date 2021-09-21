AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$9.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGF.B. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.80.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$7.42 on Friday. AGF Management has a one year low of C$5.04 and a one year high of C$8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

