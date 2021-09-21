Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Short Interest Down 32.8% in August

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Agile Growth stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. Agile Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Agile Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramius Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agile Growth by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Agile Growth by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,006,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

