Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 569.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB stock opened at $161.64 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $104,502,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,360,402 shares of company stock worth $348,014,991 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

