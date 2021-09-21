Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Update

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aisin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of ASEKY opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aisin has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

