Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,217,000 after acquiring an additional 386,920 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,388,000 after acquiring an additional 221,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,096,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,179,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.70.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

