Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.95.

ALB stock opened at $215.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $253.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.50.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

