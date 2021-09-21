Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial comprises approximately 5.7% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alerus Financial NA owned approximately 0.11% of Alerus Financial worth $56,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Shares of ALRS stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.83. Alerus Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.