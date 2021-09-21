Alerus Financial NA Buys 440 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.15. 99,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $353.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.