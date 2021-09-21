Alerus Financial NA Buys 7,924 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 0.8% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,432 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.22.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.79. 117,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,394,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.41 and a 200-day moving average of $236.55. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $254.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.14, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $4,843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 783,656 shares of company stock valued at $196,712,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

