Alerus Financial NA Decreases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Alerus Financial NA cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after buying an additional 1,089,696 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.9% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,113,000 after buying an additional 796,961 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,694,000 after buying an additional 602,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.91. 19,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $317.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.59.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Societe Generale increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

